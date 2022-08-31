World leaders mourn death of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

CNN —

The death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, known for his pivotal role in ending the Cold War and introducing key reforms to the USSR, has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from world leaders.

Gorbachev died age 91 on Tuesday following a long illness, according to Russian state news agencies. He was the final leader of the Soviet Union, serving from 1985 until its collapse in 1991.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences and will send a message to Gorbachev’s family and friends on Wednesday, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti, citing Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The two leaders were often ideologically opposed, with Putin, who served in the KGB security agency during Gorbachev’s time in office, referring to the demise of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the twentieth century during a 2005 speech.

While earlier this year, the Gorbachev Foundation, a research institute set up by the former leader to promote “democratic values,” issued a statement two days after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine calling for “an early cessation of hostilities and (the) immediate start of peace negotiations.”

“There is nothing more precious in the world than human lives,” the statement said.

European leaders, meanwhile, praised Gorbachev’s legacy, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling the former Soviet leader “a man of peace whose choices opened a path to freedom for Russians.”

“His commitment to peace in Europe changed our common history,” Macron said.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said on Twitter that Gorbachev had “opened the way for a free Europe.”

“He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain,” she wrote.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement, “I always admired the courage and integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.

“In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.”

In a statement on Tuesday, United States President Joe Biden called Gorbachev “a man of remarkable vision.”

“As leader of the USSR, he worked with President (Ronald) Reagan to reduce our two countries’ nuclear arsenals, to the relief of people worldwide praying for an end to the nuclear arms race,” Biden said.

Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Stephen Voss/Redux Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev poses for a portrait in 2009. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Laski Diffusion/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev had humble beginnings: He was born into a peasant family in Privolnoye on March 2, 1931. Here, he's with his parents in Privolnoye. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Apic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev with his maternal grandparents, Panteley and Vasilisa Gopkalo, circa 1937. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Laski Diffusion/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev, far right, poses for a photo with his classmates, circa 1947. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Laski Diffusion/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev, wearing the hat, is seen with classmates in the 1940s. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev, seen here in 1984, became a member of the Communist Party in 1952 and completed a law degree at Moscow University in 1955. By the end of the 1960s, he had risen to the top of the party hierarchy in the Stavropol region. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Gerald Penny/AP Gorbachev and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pose for a picture in London as they meet in December 1984. Thatcher once called him "a man one can do business with." Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Boris Yurchenko/AP Gorbachev, front center, attends an International Women's Day Gala in Moscow in March 1985. He became a full Politburo member in 1980, and he rose to the top party spot in 1985. That effectively made him the leader of the Soviet Union. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Boris Yurchenko/AP Gorbachev follows pallbearers carrying the casket of his predecessor as Soviet leader, Konstantin Chernenko, in Moscow's Red Square in March 1985. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan hold a historic "fireside chat" in Geneva, Switzerland, in November 1985. The two had a series of summit talks. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev and Reagan attend the closing ceremony for the Geneva Summit in November 1985. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Patrick Aventurier/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, are welcomed in Prague, Czechoslovakia, in April 1987. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev AP Gorbachev visits Bucharest, Romania, in May 1987. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Boris Yurchenko/AP Gorbachev waves during a parade in Moscow in November 1987. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Boris Yurchenko/AP Gorbachev talks with Reagan at the beginning of a summit in Washington, DC, in December 1987. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev and Reagan sign an arms control agreement in December 1987 banning the use of intermediate-range nuclear missiles. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Doug Mills/AP Gorbachev shakes hands with businessman — and future US President — Donald Trump at the US State Department in December 1987. It was before a luncheon held in Gorbachev's honor. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Gorbachev shows Reagan around Red Square during Reagan's visit to Moscow in May 1988. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Boris Yurchenko/AP Gorbachev, bottom right, and members of the Politburo vote to remove Andrei Gromyko, bottom center, as Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet in October 1988. Gorbachev would then succeed him in the role. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Universal Images Group/Getty Images Gorbachev visits New York with Reagan and US Vice President George H.W. Bush in December 1988. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Vitaly Armand/AFP/Getty Images A Moscow woman and her cat watch Gorbachev's New Year message in December 1988. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Julio Etchart/Panos Pictures/Redux Gorbachev and Cuban President Fidel Castro wave during Gorbachev's visit to Cuba in April 1989. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Boris Yurchenko/AP Gorbachev greets East German leader Erich Honecker after arriving in East Berlin in October 1989. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev David Longstreath/AP Gorbachev addresses a group of business executives in San Francisco in 1990. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Greg Mathieson/Shutterstock Coretta Scott King presents Gorbachev with the Albert Einstein Award for his contribution to peace in June 1990. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Pascal J Le Segretain/Sygma/Getty Images Gorbachev gives a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in June 1991. He was awarded "for his leading role in the peace process which today characterizes important parts of the international community." Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Rick Wilking/Reuters Gorbachev shakes hands with Bush, then president, in Moscow in July 1991. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Gorbachev rubs his eyes while speaking in Moscow in August 1991. He threatened to resign if the Soviet Union fell apart. That month, hard-liners in his country staged a revolt while Gorbachev was on vacation in the Crimea. Boris Yeltsin, the president of the biggest Soviet republic and a fierce critic of what he considered Gorbachev's halfway reforms, came to Gorbachev's rescue, facing down and defeating the coup plotters. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Robert Wallis/Panos Pictures Gorbachev held a news conference the day after he returned from Crimea in August 1991. He had been held captive in his dacha by coup plotters attempting to remove him from power in order to stop his economic reform policies. The coup leaders had stated publicly that Gorbachev was stepping down due to ill health. Here, Gorbachev holds a crumpled note that he had hidden on his body to explain what really happened in case he was killed. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Liu Heng Shin/AP Gorbachev closes his resignation speech after delivering it on Soviet television in December 1991. Across the Soviet Union, republics — one after another — were declaring independence. Shortly after his speech, the Soviet hammer-and-sickle flag was lowered from the Kremlin, and in its place rose the white, blue and red flag of Russia. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Bob Galbraith/AP Gorbachev and Reagan spend time together at Reagan's ranch in California in May 1992. Both were no longer in power. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Michal Dolezal/CTK/AP From left, Bush, Gorbachev and former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl attend a ceremony at Prague Castle in 1999. They were among six former world leaders being honored with the Order of the White Lion, the highest Czech state award. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Rich Lipski/The The Washington Post/Getty Images Gorbechev bows his head at Reagan's funeral in June 2004. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Jochen Luebke/DDP/AFP/Getty Images Gorbachev talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin before a news conference in Germany in December 2004. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images CNN founder Ted Turner and Gorbachev answer questions during a United Nations news conference in 2005. Gorbachev was presenting Turner with the Alan Cranston Peace Award later that day. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Ann Heisenfelt/AP Gorbachev shakes hands with a member of Green Cross International during a tour of New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward in 2007. Gorbachev founded Green Cross International, an environmentalist organization. Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone/AP Gorbachev and United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon shake hands at the UN's European headquarters in 2009. The theme that day was "resetting the nuclear disarmament agenda." Photos: Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Ian Gavan/Getty Images Gorbachev appears on stage during the finale of the Gorby 80 Gala in London in 2011. The concert celebrated Gorbachev's 80th birthday. Prev Next

“He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation.”

Other world leaders, past and present, who released similar statements included Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Irish President Micheal Martin, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Heads of international organizations also offered messages of remembrance, with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calling Gorbachev a “towering global leader.”

“He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War,” Guterres said.

The last Soviet leader

Gorbachev is widely credited with introducing key political and economic reforms to the Soviet Union and helping to end the Cold War.

With his outgoing, charismatic nature, Gorbachev broke the mold for Soviet leaders who until then had mostly been remote, icy figures. Almost from the start of his leadership, he strove for significant reforms, so the system would work more efficiently and more democratically.

In 1986, face to face with US President Reagan at a summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, Gorbachev made a stunning proposal: eliminate all long-range missiles held by the US and the Soviet Union. It was the beginning of the end of the Cold War.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his leading role in the peace process.

“I began these reforms and my guiding stars were freedom and democracy, without bloodshed. So the people would cease to be a herd led by a shepherd. They would become citizens,” he later said.

After a failed coup by frustrated hard-liners in 1991, Gorbachev resigned by the end of the year. In the years since, he continued to speak out on nuclear disarmament, the environment, poverty – and in his late wife’s memory, set up the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation to fight children’s cancer.

He will be buried next to his wife at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Gorbachev Foundation.