US and South Korean forces hold first live-fire exercises since new unit formed

Pocheon, South Korea (CNN) US and South Korean combined forces on Wednesday held their first live-fire exercises since the formation of their unit in 2015, a drill that commanders said showcased the strongest military alliance in the world.

The drill, based on a counterattack against invading forces, comes after the US and South Korean Presidents pledged to step up military cooperation following a May summit meeting in Seoul, and after North Korea conducted 18 missiles tests this year, compared to only four tests in 2020, and eight in 2021.

CNN was one of two Western media organizations invited to watch the training.

"There is no stronger alliance in the world than the US-ROK (Republic of Korea) alliance," told CNN Col. Brandon Anderson of the US Army's 2nd Infantry Division and a deputy commander of the RUCD, the Republic of Korea United States Combined Division.

"The bigger the threat, the greater the alliance, or the greater the threat, the greater the alliance," Anderson said, before US and South Korean tanks and artillery blasted targets simulating enemy troops, armor and positions at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, tucked into the mountains north of Seoul.

