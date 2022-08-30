Famed World War II fighter pilot Dean 'Diz' Laird has died at 101, family says

(CNN) Dean "Diz" Laird, the only known Navy ace to shoot down both German and Japanese planes during World War II, has died, his daughter told CNN on Monday. He was 101.

Andrea Laird said her father died by her side in Walnut Creek, California, on August 10.

In June, according to his daughter, Laird took his final flight with the help of Dream Flights, a Nevada company that is "dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime," according to the company website.

He was joined by fellow fighter pilot Clarence "Bud" Anderson, who is set to turn 101 in January.

"He and Bud got together, and we also had a bottle of champagne there for them. For them to each toast after their flights," Andrea Laird told CNN.

