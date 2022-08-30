Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine

(CNN) A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized the narcotics Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, according to a Monday news release. The bridge connects Texas and the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo over the Rio Grande, just north of Laredo, Texas.

Officers from CBP's Office of Field Operations sent a trailer truck, which claimed to be carrying only baby wipes, for a second inspection. Then, a canine and "non-intrusive" inspection resulted in the discovery of 1,935 packages with around 1,533 pounds of alleged cocaine, says the release.

"This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Alberto Flores, the port director at the Laredo Port of Entry, in the release.

Officers seized the narcotics, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are looking into the seizure, according to the release.