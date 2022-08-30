How to help victims of the Pakistan floods

(CNN)Torrential rains and extreme flooding have killed more than 1,100 people in Pakistan since mid-June. Nearly 400 of those who have died were children and millions of people have been displaced by the flooding. This monsoon season is one of the worst in over a decade and the "climate catastrophe" could leave up to a third of the country under floodwaters by its end.
