(CNN) For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.

But now, 37 years after her remains were discovered, they are able to call her by her real name -- Tracy Sue Walker -- after DNA analysis and genetic genealogy helped confirm her identity, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced in a release Tuesday.

The investigation continues, however, as authorities must now figure out what happened to Tracy, who went missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978, and how her body ended up two states away in Tennessee, the agency said.

"TBI Special Agents hope the public can help provide information that may help determine the circumstances leading to Tracy Sue Walker's death and how she ended up in Campbell County," the release said, urging anyone with "information about this case or any knowledge about individuals Tracy may have been with before her death" to contact the bureau.

Tracy's skeletal remains were found April 3, 1985, in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley, the release said. Forensic anthropologists determined the remains likely belonged to a white female between the ages of 10 and 15, it said.

