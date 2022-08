$1.34 billion lottery prize still unclaimed

(CNN) Just around a month ago, a ticket for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was sold, netting the winner close to $1.34 billion.

There's just one problem: The winner hasn't picked up their gargantuan prize yet.

The ticket was purchased from a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, around a 20-mile drive northwest of downtown Chicago, on July 29, according to the Illinois Lottery's website. The ticket hit the top prize in the drawing on the same day.

But as of August 30, the jackpot still hasn't been claimed, Meghan Powers, director of communications at the Illinois Lottery, told CNN.

The Mega Millions jackpot winner isn't the only lottery winner who hasn't picked up their prize yet. According to the Illinois Lottery website, a $1 million prize bought in February and several six-figure prizes have also not yet been claimed.

Read More