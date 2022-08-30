Suspect arrested in Indianapolis shooting that killed 1 Dutch soldier and injured 2 others, police say

(CNN) A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three Dutch soldiers outside an Indianapolis hotel Saturday that left one soldier dead and two others wounded, police said.

Shamar Duncan, 22, was taken into custody by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday afternoon, the department said in a news release

The three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers were shot outside a Hampton Inn early Saturday and were taken to the hospital, authorities said at the time. One of the victims, later identified as Simmie Poetsema, was in critical condition and died Sunday, Dutch officials said.

The other two soldiers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They have not been identified by authorities.

The soldiers, members of the Commando Corps, were staying at the hotel while in Indiana as part of a training exercise, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

