A 22-year-old went missing in California 3 weeks ago. Police are now treating it as a criminal matter

(CNN) Police in central California say they are treating the early August disappearance of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, last seen leaving a convenience store, as a criminal matter.

On the night of August 6, Fuentes attended a family gathering and went home in the overnight hours to grab some belongings, said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz. She stopped at a local convenience store and was seen on surveillance video making a purchase and leaving the location in her car, a 2011 silver Hyundai sedan. Her family reported her missing on Sunday night, August 7.

"To this point, there is nothing overtly that leads us to believe that a criminal act has occurred; however, Miss Fuentes has been gone a long time, and this is not normal behavior for Miss Fuentes so we are treating his as a criminal matter," Alcaraz said at a news conference last week.

A ping on Fuentes' cell phone led them to an area north of Selma, Alcaraz said.

"We were able to determine that Miss Fuentes' phone traversed through the city of Sanger and up into the Avocado Lake and Pine Flat area," he said.

