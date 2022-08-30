Black pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers, video shows

(CNN) A Black pastor in Alabama says he was arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers -- and his attorney has called the incident "irrational, irresponsible, and illegal."

In police body camera footage from May and released last week, an officer is seen approaching the man, Michael Jennings, who tells the officer he has been asked to water the flowers while a neighbor is gone.

In the video that has since gone viral, Jennings, of Childersburg, Alabama, is asked by the officer what he is doing at the house and whose car is in the driveway. He says it's the neighbor's vehicle and identifies himself as "Pastor Jennings" without being asked.

Jennings tells the officer, "I'm supposed to be here. I'm Pastor Jennings. I live across the street."

An officer responds, "You're Pastor Jennings?" And he responds, "Yes, I'm looking after their house while they're gone, looking after their flowers."

Read More