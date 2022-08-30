11-year-old boy dies after being swept into a storm drain during flash flood

(CNN) An 11-year-old boy died after he fell into the water and was swept into a storm drain during a flash flood in northwest Arkansas Monday evening, according to police.

An adult who tried to save the boy also was swept into the drain and was rescued, officials said.

The boy drowned after he "accidentally fell into the water and the current swept him under," Bentonville Police Corporal Adam McInnis said in a news release.

Bentonville fire and police crews were called to assist "two people that had been swept into a storm drain by floodwaters" at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

