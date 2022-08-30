Venus Williams bows out in first round of women's singles at US Open

(CNN) A day after her sister Serena advanced to the second round of the singles play at US Open tennis tournament, Venus Williams was not as fortunate, losing in straight sets to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium.

Appearing in an Open-era record 23rd US Open, Williams lost her first-round match 6-1, 7-6 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

She and Serena will play their first doubles match either Wednesday or Thursday. It will be the first time the sisters, who have won 14 Grand Slams as partners, have played together in a tournament since 2018.

"It was definitely the longest time I have been away from tennis and been without a racquet in my hand," she said referring to her yearlong gap between competitive matches that ended earlier this month. "So it was a completely new experience for me, getting a racquet back in my hand and trying to acclimate as quick as possible to be ready for the US Open, which was not easy.

