Bianca Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at US Open before issuing apology

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.

Andreescu was out on the Grandstand court to play Harmony Tan but the winds at the open arena kept blowing her skirt up and affecting her shots, forcing the 22-year-old to approach the chair umpire and request an additional bathroom break to change.

"Will this not count as one of my changeovers? I mean it's not my fault, it's Nike's fault," she told the umpire.

"This dress is so, so bad... I need to go (change), this is really bad."

Andreescu returned wearing a white Nike tank top and skirt to eventually beat Tan 6-0 3-6 6-1.

