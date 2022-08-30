Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, five other players join LIV Golf

(CNN) The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series announced Tuesday that Open Championship winner and world No. 2 Cameron Smith has joined the rebel professional golf tour along with five other players.

The 29-year-old Australian becomes the highest ranked player to join LIV Golf. He will compete in the series' next event, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International Golf Club in Massachusetts.

Chilean world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri have also joined LIV Golf.

All of the joining players will compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, which takes place from September 2-4.

CNN has reached out to the PGA Tour for comment.

Read More