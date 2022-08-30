Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:31 PM ET, Tue August 30, 2022

Allergy-proof your dayNow that hay fever season has hit, your first instinct might be to pop an antihistamine. It's not a bad one: "If you have allergies, one of the best things you can do is start medications early, even before your symptoms kick in," says Dr. Neeta Ogden, an allergist in New York.

But, she adds, it's also crucial to make tweaks to your daily routine to avoid whatever sparks your symptoms. Read on for easy, effective ways to keep sniffles at bay 24/7.
Keep your windows shutTree and grass pollen -- the main causes of spring allergies -- can blow into your house if you open your windows even a crack, "especially during the early morning hours, when tree pollen counts are typically the highest," says Dr. Vincent Tubiolo, an allergy, asthma and immunology specialist in Santa Barbara, California.

Stuffy inside? Run the air conditioning, but change your filters before each season to remove pollen, dust and mold. If you're really suffering, invest in an air purifier with a HEPA filter to help suck up lingering allergens.
Check the pollen countVisit weather sites, watch your local morning news or download the Pollen.com app for your phone. If the count is high, try to stay indoors as much as possible, Ogden advises.

Health.com: Are you making these allergy mistakes?
Sport shadesSunglasses physically block airborne allergens from blowing into -- and irritating -- your eyes, especially on windy days.

Health.com: 10 worst plants for your allergies
Snack on yogurtPeople who consumed a yogurt drink containing the probiotic Lactobacillus casei once a day for five months had lower levels of an antibody that produces allergy symptoms, according to a study from the Institute of Food Research in the United Kingdom. Researchers are now looking into whether that might actually lessen the severity of those symptoms.

In the meantime, it couldn't hurt to take probiotic supplements or eat yogurt regularly. Check the label to see if a product contains L. casei.
Research shows that stress can aggravate allergic reactions, even a full day after an anxiety-producing event. That might be because as stress hormones in your body rise, so do levels of cytokines -- proteins we produce as part of the allergic response, according to research from Ohio State University.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To keep an even keel during allergy season, soothe yourself by breathing deeply, listening to tunes you love or working out.