Pakistan causes less than 1% of planet-warming gases. It's now drowning under the climate crisis

(CNN) Pakistan was already struggling when the devastating monsoon rains hit.

This year, economic and political crises have converged in the South Asian nation of more than 230 million, as food and fuel prices soared and former leader Imran Khan was forced from office.

But the worst was yet to come.

Swaths of Pakistan are now underwater, after the heaviest rains on record triggered some of the country's worst floods in living memory. Some areas have seen five times their normal levels of rain.

More than 1,100 people have died and the floods have impacted 33 million people -- more than the population of Texas.

