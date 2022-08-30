Lion mauls man to death after he enters enclosure at Ghana zoo

Story by Reuters

Updated 5:42 AM ET, Tue August 30, 2022

A warden guards the entrance of Accra Zoo on Monday following the lion attack.
Accra, GhanaA lion at Ghana's Accra Zoo mauled a man to death after he entered its enclosure over the weekend, the government said in a statement.

At around noon local time on Sunday, security guards on patrol noticed that the middle-aged victim had climbed over a tall mesh fence and entered the enclosure of a lion, a lioness and two cubs.
As prosecutors mull charges in Naples tiger attack, zoo chief says he forgives victim's 'bad mistake'
His motivation has yet to be determined.
    "The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions," the state Forestry Commission said on Sunday, adding that the man had died from wounds he sustained in the attack.
      Authorities are investigating the incident.
          None of the animals escaped during the incident and the enclosure remains secure, the statement said.
          Lions are a top attraction at Accra Zoo, where reinforced mesh fencing allows visitors to view the predators up close.