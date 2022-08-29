A named tropical system is likely by Labor Day. Here's how it could affect weekend plans
Updated 1:34 PM ET, Mon August 29, 2022
(CNN)The National Hurricane Center is actively watching four areas right now for tropical development, and two have a decent shot of affecting the US on Labor Day weekend.
We realize talking about your Labor Day forecast a week out might be a touch early, but with the tropics coming alive this week, there are some things we think need to be on your radar.
The main area of concern is still well out in the Atlantic, but it has the best chance of becoming our next named storm (Danielle).
"Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week," the hurricane center wrote in its tropical outlook.
The disturbance is going to continue its westward motion, then shift gradually northwest toward the Leeward Islands throughout the course of the week.
The hurricane center is giving it a 50% chance of becoming a tropical system within the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of formation within the next five days.
Right now, the forecast models have the storm staying north of the Leeward Islands, making a curve to the northeast, and staying out to sea.
It could have an interaction with Bermuda, but right now, (key words 'right now') it does not pose a direct threat to the United States.
It could, however, create a rip current risk for portions of the East Coast, depending on how strong the storm gets and how close the storm gets to the US before veering away.
We've told you before trusting a forecast model beyond seven days is something we should not do, because it's most likely a "fantasy storm." BUT we are within the seven-day window now, so the next few model runs will be very telling about what the storm might eventually do.
If there is in fact a hurricane offshore on Labor Day, it could have implications for the US, even without a direct hit.
Along the East Coast, we could see gusty winds and even rip currents at the beaches, even if the storm stays well offshore.
The bigger the storm, the higher the seas will be, and stronger the rip currents.
Also, the closer the storm gets to the US, the bigger the effects will be.
I'm not saying this is what's going to happen, I'm just saying this is definitely worth watching throughout the week.
Development potential in the western Caribbean
Closer to home, the hurricane center is monitoring an area in the western Caribbean for potential development.
"Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico," the hurricane center noted.
While it only has a 20% chance of development during the next five days, it will be something to keep our eyes on as we head into Labor Day weekend.
Even if the storm does not develop, it will enhance the rainfall in Texas by pumping extra moisture into the state.
This is like what occurred last weekend with potential tropical cyclone