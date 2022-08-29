A named tropical system is likely by Labor Day. Here's how it could affect weekend plans

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

(CNN) The National Hurricane Center is actively watching four areas right now for tropical development, and two have a decent shot of affecting the US on Labor Day weekend.

We realize talking about your Labor Day forecast a week out might be a touch early, but with the tropics coming alive this week, there are some things we think need to be on your radar.

The main area of concern is still well out in the Atlantic, but it has the best chance of becoming our next named storm (Danielle).

"Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week," the hurricane center wrote in its tropical outlook.

The disturbance is going to continue its westward motion, then shift gradually northwest toward the Leeward Islands throughout the course of the week.

Read More