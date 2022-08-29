Companies responsible for 2021 Southern California oil spill set to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines

(CNN) A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say.

The US Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced the agreement Friday

Amplify Energy Corp. and its subsidiaries Beta Operating Co. and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co. agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count each of negligently discharging oil into San Pedro Bay, according to plea agreements filed Friday. Prosecutors said in a release the companies will appear in court "in the near future" to formally plead.

In addition to the criminal fine, the plea agreement says the companies will compensate federal programs for their cleanup efforts with about $5.8 million, prosecutors said. The companies will be on probation for four years and then must install a new leak detection system, conduct visual inspections of the pipeline semiannually, and improve employee training, among other things.

Read More