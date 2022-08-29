1 of the 3 Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis hotel has died

(CNN) A Dutch soldier died in Indianapolis Sunday night after he and two others were wounded in a shooting this weekend at a hotel there, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The soldier, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps whose name has not been released, had been listed in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday morning.

The conditions of two other soldiers also wounded in the incident remain unchanged, the ministry's statement said. "They are conscious and able to speak."

The soldiers were in Indiana for a training exercise when the shooting occurred outside the hotel where they were staying shortly before 4 a.m., according to authorities.

Officers responded to a Hampton Inn, where they found three men with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release, attributing the shooting to a "disturbance" which "occurred" between the victims and the suspect or suspects. The shooting occurred during the soldiers' off time, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in an earlier release.

Read More