CNN —

A man accused of randomly shooting four people in four separate shootings Sunday morning has been arrested, according to authorities.

The shootings left three people dead and one wounded, CNN affiliate WDIV reported, citing police.

“This did not need to happen,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “Once again, Detroiters are reeling after lives were senselessly taken at random from our community. We mourn their loss and pray for those fighting for their lives at this hour. There are more questions than answers, but Detroiters can sleep peacefully tonight knowing this suspect is off the streets.”

Each of the victims appeared to have been targeted randomly and are not believed to be connected, Detroit police White said. One was waiting for a bus, another was walking his dog and another was simply on the street, White said. None of them were robbed.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old woman was discovered shot multiple times, White said. While officers were investigating the shooting, a witness told them there was another victim nearby – a 28-year-old man – who had been shot multiple times. At approximately 6:50 a.m., another woman in her 40s was found shot multiple times, the chief said.

A fourth victim was shot around 7 a.m. after he noticed the suspect peering into cars and told him to go away, White said.

Investigators were able to trace ballistics from all four shootings to one weapon, according to the police chief.

“We have mobilized all of our technology, our personnel, our intelligence and our community assets to investigate these incidents,” White said.

Based on surveillance video, police described the suspect as an approximately 5’8” tall Black man in his mid to late 20s or early 30s, White said. In the video, he is wearing all black, including a black hooded jacket.

In a statement, White said the suspect was able to “easily obtain” the gun.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced the suspect’s arrest Sunday night and praised the police, law enforcement partners and the public.

“With the help of critical information from the community and strong support from the FBI, ATF, and Michigan State Police, Detroit police officers took the suspect into custody today without incident,” he said.