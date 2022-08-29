26 alleged gang members indicted for Atlanta-area home invasions targeting Mariah Carey and other celebs

Atlanta (CNN) A series of home invasions over more than four years targeted high-profile celebrities and wealthy homeowners around the Atlanta area, including Mariah Carey and Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley.

On Monday, 26 alleged gang members were indicted on criminal charges related to the home invasions, along with kidnappings, armed robberies and shootings.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the 220-count indictment represents 16 victims in Fulton County and 16 incidents of violence dating to 2018.

"I have a message today that you will hear repeated time and time again," Willis said. "If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong, and you are going to suffer consequences, and today is the start of some of those consequences."

The individuals named in the indictment are alleged members of a hybrid gang known as the Drug Rich Gang, Willis said, which includes members from the Gangster Disciples, the Bloods and the Crips.

