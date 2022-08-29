Serena Williams begins US Open with a convincing singles win

By Steve Almasy, CNN
Updated 9:46 PM EDT, Mon August 29, 2022
Serena Williams celebrates a point during her first-round match at the US Open on Monday, August 29. She defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.
Charles Krupa/AP
Williams serves to Kovinic on Monday. The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was firmly in Williams' corner, cheering every point she won.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Williams returns a shot on Monday. It was just her second win since her return to the sport in June. She had missed a year through injury.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Fans cheer for Williams during Monday's match.
Darren Carroll/USTA/AP
Williams' daughter, Olympia, takes a picture before her mom's match on Monday.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Williams and Kovinic pose for photos before playing Monday.
John Minchillo/AP
Williams walks onto the court before her match Monday. Many consider her to be the greatest women's tennis player of all time.
Simon Bruty/USTA/AP
Williams wore <a href="https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/34482087/serena-williams-wear-diamond-encrusted-nike-fit" target="_blank" target="_blank">diamond-encrusted shoes</a> during Monday's match.
Elsa/Getty Images
Williams warms up before her match on Monday.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, watches Monday's match with their daughter, Olympia.
John Minchillo/AP
Fans show their support for Williams outside the stadium Monday.
Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
Williams walks to the practice court before her match on Monday.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Fans pose for photos next to a life-sized image of Williams on Monday.
Charles Krupa/AP
CNN  — 

Serena Williams, playing in what is likely the final tennis tournament of her storied career, opened singles play with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinić in the first round of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams will open doubles play with her sister Venus on Wednesday.

Williams will face world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the round of 64, also on Wednesday. It will be their first career meeting.

After early struggles with her serve Monday evening, Williams took 10 of the final 13 games against Kovinić, a 27-year-old from Montenegro who is ranked 80th in the world.

After the match, during a ceremony celebrating her tennis career, Williams said she got a boost from the vocal crowd of almost 24,000 people.

It was Williams’ third match since announcing she will “evolve away from tennis.”

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” Williams said in a Vogue article published earlier this month.

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she said.