Powerful Iraqi cleric announces withdrawal from politics, sparking protests in Baghdad's Green Zone

(CNN) Powerful Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from political life, triggering a new wave of protests inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

Hundreds of protesters stormed Iraq's Republican Palace inside the zone following the announcement, Iraqi security officials told CNN on Monday.

The palace is where the Iraqi cabinet meets and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has now suspended all meetings of his government until further notice, according to a statement released by his office.

Al-Sadr said he made a decision two months ago "not to interfere in political affairs," but he was now announcing his "final retirement" from politics and shutting down all his political offices across the country, according to a statement released by his office on Monday.

The announcement came after weeks of tensions and protests that were sparked by al-Sadr's decision in June to order his entire political bloc to withdraw from the Iraqi parliament in an apparent show of force after months of political stalemate.

Read More