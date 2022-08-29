Markets and Investing
02 Jerome Powell Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Opening Remarks 0826 SCREENSHOT
Kansas City Fed
Now playing
02:17
Fed chair lays out the 'unfortunate costs of reducing inflation'
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Now playing
01:46
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Now playing
00:59
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
target walmart markets now
CNN Business
Now playing
02:19
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
dana peterson markets now
Now playing
02:31
Economist: Recent inflation data may not change Fed's plan
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
MN Market prediction
CNN Business
Now playing
02:13
Is the worst already over for stock markets? This strategist thinks so
Markets Now Frontier
CNN Business
Now playing
01:28
Frontier CEO sees growth opportunity after failed merger with Spirit
blackrock federal reserve rate hike markets now_00000000.png
blackrock federal reserve rate hike markets now_00000000.png
Now playing
02:29
BlackRock investment expert: Fed will start slowing interest rate hikes
larry summers intv vpx
Now playing
03:10
Ex-treasury secretary makes prediction about future of US economy
Now playing
01:57
Amid inflation, economist warns avoiding recession won't be 'easy path'
nathan sheets citi global chief economist
Now playing
03:16
Citi chief economist: Recession risk is rising
markets now omar aguilar recession_00000304.png
markets now omar aguilar recession_00000304.png
Now playing
01:34
Schwab top strategist: Consumers 'much better prepared' for downturn compared to Great Recession
Suze on Newday
Now playing
05:50
Suze Orman's tips for navigating inflation: Don't panic and continue to invest
Bitcoins with US tax form 1040. Golden Bitcoin on tax form. Tax form pay concept
Bitcoins with US tax form 1040. Golden Bitcoin on tax form. Tax form pay concept
Adobe Stock
Now playing
03:20
Here's why bitcoin's drop has investors worried
bear market gas prices stocks recession pessimism MN orig_00000327.png
bear market gas prices stocks recession pessimism MN orig_00000327.png
Now playing
01:37
Strategist: We're at peak pessimism (and why that's a good thing)
New York CNN Business  — 

Here we go again: Stocks slid once more Monday morning.

The Dow dropped about 260 points at the opening bell, or 0.8%. Investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve is going to keep raising interest rates sharply. So much for buying the proverbial dip?

Stocks tanked Friday, with the Dow plunging more than 1,000 points, after Fed chair Jerome Powell gave an eagerly awaited speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in which he talked about the “pain” of rate hikes but indicated the Fed was serious about getting inflation under control.

Investors are now pricing in a nearly 65% chance of a third consecutive three-quarters of a point rate hike when the Fed meets on September 21. Just a month ago, odds of a rate increase of that magnitude were only 28%, as investors started to predict that the Fed would slow down the pace of rate hikes to a half-point.

Justin Wolfer Jerome Powell split
CNN / Getty Images
video

'Both a warning and a threat': Economics professor decodes Fed chair's comments

The S&P 500 fell more than 3% Friday while the Nasdaq, home to many of America’s biggest tech stocks, fell 4%. Both indexes were down about 1% Monday. Stocks are now down for the month of August and are heading into what is typically the worst month for the market.

Investors are clearly growing nervous again and are starting to shun riskier assets. Along those lines, bitcoin prices fell below $20,000, hitting their lowest levels since mid-July.

Meme stocks GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) were lower too, having both fallen on Friday. But another meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), defied the broader market slump. It rose 6% Friday and appeared set to build on those gains Monday.

In another sign of investor angst, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond continued to rise, spiking to about 3.1%. Oil prices were higher as well, contributing to inflation fears.

Jen Van Santvoord rides her Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 07, 2020 in San Anselmo, California.
Jen Van Santvoord rides her Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 07, 2020 in San Anselmo, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Layoffs. Losses. Plunging share prices. These pandemic winners are now struggling

The change in sentiment on Wall Street has been sharp and sudden.

Only two weeks ago, the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which looks at the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX (VIX)) and six other measures of investor sentiment, was showing signs of Greed. The index is now in Fear mode. The VIX (VIX) has soared more than 30% in the past week.