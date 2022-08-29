Robert Lewandowski bags two goals as Barcelona eases past Real Valladolid 4-0

(CNN) He was nicknamed Lewangoalski by former teammate Thomas Müller -- and now Barcelona fans see why.

New signing Robert Lewandowski continued his fast start to the season as he scored twice in Barça's impressive 4-0 win against Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou.

It was the second time in as many games that Lewandowski, Barcelona's statement summer signing from Bayern Munich , has netted a brace, while Pedri and Sergi Roberto also added goals for the home side.

After starting the La Liga season with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona has produced two strong performances against Real Sociedad and now Valladolid -- signs the Catalan club might be heading for better results this season compared to last.

Lewandowski was denied by the post at the start Sunday's game, as too was Ousmane Dembélé 10 minutes later.

Read More