Turkish pop star placed under house arrest over joke about religious schools

Istanbul (CNN) A Turkish court has placed pop music singer Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu under house arrest, state-run news agency Anadolu said on Monday.

Last week the pop star, widely known as Gulsen, was jailed pending trial on charges of "inciting or insulting the public to hatred and enmity" after she made a joke about religious schools in Turkey, according to Anadolu.

On Monday, the Istanbul criminal court released Gulsen on the condition of "not leaving the residence" after her lawyers appealed her arrest, according to Anadolu. Turkish media showed Gulsen outside the prison compound getting into a van.

Charges against the singer have not been dropped, however, and the prosecutor will write an indictment asking the judge to launch hearings.

The charges appear to be related to a video circulating on social media from a Gulsen concert in April, when she joked about one of the musicians.

