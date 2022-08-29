Britain's biggest warship stops en route to US due to 'mechanical issue'

(CNN) Britain's largest warship, the HMS Prince of Wales, has been forced to stop on its way to the US following an "emerging mechanical issue" shortly after departure, the Royal Navy has said.

On Saturday, the aircraft carrier left Portsmouth, southern England, en route to join exercises off the east coast of North America.

But it remains off the south coast of England while "investigations into an emerging mechanical issue" are conducted, a spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

On its way out of port, the ship sailed past a music festival during a performance by the British band Sugababes, a video posted on Twitter by the local naval base commander shows.

There isn't much that will stop a crowd of @Sugababes fans #victoriousfestival, except @HMSPWLS going past! ❤️⚓️😂 pic.twitter.com/Bb3PV5Fq9u — Naval Base Commander of HMNB Portsmouth (@CdreJohnVoyce) August 27, 2022

The ship had been due to depart on Friday but it was delayed due to a technical issue, reports the PA media news agency.

