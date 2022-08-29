See what's streaming in September

"Blonde": Ana de Armas and director Andrew Dominik take on this adaptation of a Joyce Carol Oates novel that presents a fictionalized look at the life of the late Marilyn Monroe. The film debuts on Netflix on Sept. 23. It's just one of the new titles streaming this month. Netflix

"The Handmaid's Tale": Season 5 of this chilling drama finds June (Elisabeth Moss) experiencing the fallout from killing Commander Waterford and the fight for the future far from over. (Hulu) Hulu

"Cobra Kai": Following a loss at the All Valley competition, the new season of this karate series kicks off with the team licking their wounds but quickly finding the fire to get back up and defend their honor. (Netflix) Netflix

"The Kardashians": Did you miss them? The internet's most clickable family returns with a new season full of new name-drops and familiar drama. (Hulu) Hulu

"Super/Natural": Benedict Cumberbatch's buttery voice acts as our guide through a thrilling journey through nature — and you don't even have to put on sunscreen to experience it. (Disney+)

"Andor": The "Rogue One" prequel you've been waiting for is finally here, with a cast that includes Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly (pictured). (Disney+) Lucasfilm/Disney+

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power": The endless teasers for this much-anticipated series finally come to an end as this bank-breaking show makes its debut. (Prime Video) Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

"Hocus Pocus 2": The Sanderson sisters make their long-awaited return in this spellbinding sequel to the 1993 film. It's what we call a comeback, witches. (Disney+) Disney+

"Do Revenge": Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson presents this dark comedy about a former queen bee who teams up with a quirky new student to seek retribution against those who have wronged them. (Netflix) Kim Simms/Netflix

"Patton Oswalt: We All Scream": Patton Oswalt presents his fourth Netflix comedy special, which he also directed. (Netflix) Netflix

"Mija": This documentary from director Isabel Castro spotlights Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two women who want to make it in the music industry but struggle to provide for their immigrant families while pursuing their dreams. (Disney+) Disney+

"Goodnight Mommy": A remake of the creepy 2014 Austrian film, this movie starring Naomi Watts probably won't help you sleep at night. (Amazon) David Giesbrecht/Prime Video

"Love in the Villa": The synopsis for this rom-com doesn't break any new ground: A girl (Kat Graham) goes on a romantic getaway meant for two by herself after a breakup and finds herself rooming with a handsome man (Tom Hopper) who she doesn't get along with. Do we really need it to be more challenging than that, though? I think not. (Netflix) Riccardo Ghilardi/Netflix

"Tell Me Lies": Based on a novel by Carola Lovering, Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in this story that covers eight years in what a logline describes as a "tumultuous but intoxicating relationship." (Hulu) Josh Stringer/ Hulu