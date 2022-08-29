Tank stops traffic as Malaysian army vehicles break down two days in a row

(CNN) The Malaysian army has apologized after two of its vehicles broke down in Kuala Lumpur on two consecutive days, blocking traffic and inviting derision on social media.

The first incident occurred on Friday, when a PT-91M Twardy tank stalled with engine problems on a highway near the country's Parliament building, the army said in a statement Saturday.

Photos on social media showed traffic jams building up around the tank as army officials and police officers attempted to divert cars around it. The tank was towed away by a recovery vehicle 30 minutes later and repairs were carried out, the army said.

Less than 24 hours later, an armored prime mover -- used mainly for towing heavy weapons -- broke down on a busy road outside the National Museum in the heart of the capital.

Videos taken at the scene showed a queue of military vehicles behind the prime mover. Curious motorists were also seen slowing down to take a look at the unusual scene.

