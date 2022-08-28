Washington (CNN) A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here .

One of the prevailing moods over the past several months has been horror.

An 18-year-old in May fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Yet the shooting and its aftermath have touched off vital conversations not only about the "systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" of law enforcement and other authorities, as a Texas House committee report puts it , but also about the future of education in a rural working-class town that's predominantly Hispanic.

Some parents in the district are returning their children to in-person classes when the school year begins on September 6. Others are remaining in the district but are opting for online instruction. And still others are pulling their kids out of the public school system altogether and embracing homeschooling or private education.

Diana Olvedo-Karau, with the district's transportation department, said recently that she's concerned about how taking kids out of schools could affect funding since, in Texas, schools receive financial support based on student enrollment and on-campus attendance.

"I keep thinking about education," Ronnie Garza, a county commissioner, said earlier this summer . "I feel for the children. How are they going to feel on the first day of school? I keep thinking of the teachers. Are they going to want to come back to school?"

The fallout from the Uvalde shooting is one issue at the juncture of race and equality to keep a close watch over. But there are others. Here are five stories to follow in the weeks ahead:

Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, May 24, 2022.

Uvalde scrutiny

What happened: It was revealed, through the drip-drip-drip of alarming details, that it took It was revealed, through the drip-drip-drip of alarming details, that it took more than an hour for responding officers to confront the gunman after the shooting began, as parents outside begged for something to be done. Some law enforcement experts say that, without this delay, lives could've been saved.

What to watch next: A class action lawsuit is being planned against law enforcement over their response to the massacre.

Jacob Patterson, son of the Buffalo shooting victim Heyward Patterson, is comforted by his mother, Tirzah Patterson, May 19, 2022.

Legal proceedings against the Buffalo shooter

What happened: In May, a White 18-year-old allegedly drove about three hours to a grocery store in a largely Black area of Buffalo, New York, and gunned down 10 shoppers. The carnage threw a light on an age-old pattern in the US of weaponizing White fear of perceived racial dispossession, In May, a White 18-year-old allegedly drove about three hours to a grocery store in a largely Black area of Buffalo, New York, and gunned down 10 shoppers. The carnage threw a light on an age-old pattern in the US of weaponizing White fear of perceived racial dispossession, as I've previously reported

What to watch next: The accused gunman's next court appearance is October 6, the deadline for defense attorneys to comb through evidence and decide if they want to file a notice of psychiatric defense. Further, his legal team will possibly challenge the federal grand jury's selection process. Defense attorneys have asked to review data about the jury pool that members were drawn from. As Anthony O'Rourke, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law, The accused gunman's next court appearance is October 6, the deadline for defense attorneys to comb through evidence and decide if they want to file a notice of psychiatric defense. Further, his legal team will possibly challenge the federal grand jury's selection process. Defense attorneys have asked to review data about the jury pool that members were drawn from. As Anthony O'Rourke, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law, told the Buffalo News , the accused shooter's attorneys "have an ethical obligation to raise any non-frivolous claim that they're able to raise and to diligently prepare a record for appeal."

Students in Los Angeles, California, protest gun violence, May 31, 2022.

Push to curb gun violence

What happened: Prompted in part by the shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, President Joe Biden last month signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. It was the first significant federal gun safety legislation passed in nearly 30 years -- since Bill Clinton signed the now-expired Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, in 1994.

What to watch next: The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is nothing to sneeze at. But in not banning any weapons, it falls short of what most Americans want, according to polls. As a result, some Democratic-controlled state legislatures are designing their own laws to curb gun violence. Some observers are concerned about the potential unintended consequences of such laws, which have at times in the past disproportionately harmed Black Americans, and are urging people to keep an eye on how gun control laws are crafted and implemented, The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is nothing to sneeze at. But in not banning any weapons, it falls short of what most Americans want, according to polls. As a result, some Democratic-controlled state legislatures are designing their own laws to curb gun violence. Some observers are concerned about the potential unintended consequences of such laws, which have at times in the past disproportionately harmed Black Americans, and are urging people to keep an eye on how gun control laws are crafted and implemented, as my CNN colleague Eva McKend and I have previously reported

Protesters hold signs at a student loan forgiveness rally near the White House, April 27, 2022.

Debt relief

What happened: On Wednesday, Biden announced that his administration is taking action to cancel up to $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, using the same income cap. He also said that the White House plans to extend the repayment freeze one more time, to December 31.