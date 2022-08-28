Oregon's Rum Creek wildfire nearly doubles in size to more than 8,000 acres

(CNN) A wildfire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to 8,404 acres, according to a Sunday update by fire officials, nearly double the acreage the blaze had consumed a day prior.

Approximately 740 personnel are now battling the Rum Creek fire after officials from the Northwest 13 Incident Management Team assumed command of the response Sunday morning along with two state agencies from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The fire's growth since then was again attributed to strong winds and dry fuels, officials said in their update Sunday, which also warned a coming heat wave could make things worse.

The fire has already prompted evacuation orders for the communities of Rand and Galice in a rural area of Josephine County, though residents in other areas have been warned to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a tweet Saturday she is invoking the Emergency Conflagration Act to make additional state resources available "to slow the fire's progress."