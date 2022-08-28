'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi

(CNN) With Mississippi's Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to "get out now," during a news conference Saturday.

Authorities earlier predicted the Pearl River to reach 36 feet and crest by Tuesday after record-setting rainfall in recent days, however the river is now expected to crest late Sunday through Monday evening before slowly lowering.

A flood stage is considered "major" at 26 feet. The current flood warning says dozens of additional streets in downtown Jackson will flood at 34 feet, with water close to entering homes in Northeast Jackson at 35.8 feet.

"We are expecting waters to begin to impact neighborhoods as early as Sunday evening," Lumumba said, adding as many as 150 homes are expected to be affected by the flooding.

Read More