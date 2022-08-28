At least 4 killed and 2 injured after shooter sets fire to building in Houston, police chief says

(CNN) At least four people were killed and two people were injured early Sunday morning after a man dressed in all black set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing, Houston Police chief Troy Finner said in a news conference.

Among the four killed was the suspect, Finner said. The victims, all men, range in age from 40-60.

Police and fire personnel received multiple calls around 1:07 a.m., Finner said. One call was about "a person down," one call came in as a shooting and another call came in as a fire call.

"This suspect, unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residents," Finner said. The suspect then "laid in wait for those residents to come out and fired upon them," he said.

The incident occurred at a multiroom rental facility near 8020 Dunlap St., Finner said. The fire department arrived at the scene first to fight the fire, but had to retreat from the gunman upon arrival, he said.

