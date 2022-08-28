Start your week smart: Flooding, Mar-a-Lago, Libya, Taiwan, Moderna

People evacuate nursing home as floods hit Mississippi
• With Mississippi’s Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, the mayor of Jackson is urging residents to “get out now.”
• Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has sent a letter to the House Intelligence and House Oversight committee chairs, saying the intelligence community is conducting a damage assessment of the documents taken from former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
• Two US Navy warships have entered the Taiwan Strait in what is the first US naval transit in the waterway since US-China tensions spiked this month over a visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
• Moderna on Friday filed patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech “for infringing patents central to (its) mRNA technology platform” used to develop its Covid-19 vaccine, the company said in a news release.
The week ahead
Monday
NASA’s Artemis I mission to the moon is set to launch Monday morning, with backup launch windows on September 2 and September 5. It’s been nearly 50 years since the last Apollo astronauts ventured to the lunar surface, and this uncrewed mission sets the stage for humans to make the journey in 2024 and 2025 aboard Artemis II and Artemis III, respectively.
Tuesday
August 30 is the International Day of the Disappeared, a day to remember the hundreds of thousands of people who are missing worldwide due to armed conflict, violence, disasters and migration.
Wednesday
August 31 is the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 along with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and her driver, Henri Paul. Her son, Prince Harry, recently shared his hopes for how his mother’s legacy would be remembered.
Thursday
A federal judge has scheduled a hearing to consider Donald Trump’s request for a “special master” to oversee the FBI’s review of evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago. In doing so, the court put the parties on notice that she had a “preliminary intent” to appoint the special master, a third-party attorney who would filter out privileged material seized in the search.
And while your calendar may say we are still three weeks away from the arrival of fall, September 1 is the first day of meteorological fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Click here to learn why.
Friday
The first Friday in September means we get the monthly employment report for August. Expectations are varied given that July’s report was an unexpected blowout, with the economy adding a whopping 528,000 jobs – more than double what economists were forecasting.
It’s also the traditional getaway day for many people heading into Labor Day weekend.
Photos of the week
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images
People walk through rows of destroyed Russian military equipment that have been turned into an open-air museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, August 23.
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Peiter Zatko, better known by his hacker name "Mudge," poses for a portrait on Monday, August 22. In a roughly 200-page disclosure sent last month to US lawmakers and regulators, which was exclusively reported by CNN and the Washington Post on Tuesday, the former Twitter security executive alleged the social media company engaged in a series of security missteps that he says have misled the Twitter board, shareholders and the public. He warned of "negligence, willful ignorance, and threats to national security and democracy."
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
Sections of a dried riverbed are exposed in the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, on Thursday, August 25. A painful lack of rain and relentless heat waves are drying up rivers in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
US President Joe Biden announces his administration's federal student loan relief plan from the White House on Wednesday, August 24. Biden said that borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year are eligible for up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Low-income borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants will receive up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness. Biden said that the administration's "targeted actions are for families that need it the most: working and middle class people hit especially hard during the pandemic making under $125,000 a year."
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
A fireman rests after fighting a wildfire in Victoria, Argentina, on Friday, August 19.
Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images
Turkey's Ferhat Arican performs on the parallel bars during the men's all-around final at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, August 18.
Denis Balibouse/Reuters
A rugby player scores a try while jumping into Lake Leman during a Water Rugby event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Lausanne University Club rugby section in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday, August 19. Teams of five players compete on a floatable pitch measuring 25 by 35 meters.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke holds 10-day-old Davis Roddy for a picture during a campaign rally in Humble, Texas, on Wednesday, August 24.
Ammar Awad/Reuters
Ukrainian military officers travel on an armored vehicle in Kramatorsk on Monday, August 22.
Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network
Heather Giles, a seventh grade math teacher at Starling Elementary School, leads a chant as Columbus Education Association members picket in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, August 22. Early on Thursday, the union and the board of education said they'd reached an agreement on resolving the dispute.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
A horse from the Garrison Savannah Racetrack rolls around on the beach during its daily swim and bath near Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 22.
Doug Hoke/AP
Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III is overcome with emotion while briefing the media on Monday, August 22, on the condition of two officers who were shot while serving a court order at a residence in Oklahoma City. Sgt. Bobby Swartz died from his injuries, and the other deputy was in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital.
Gregory Bull/AP
Migrants wait along a border wall in Yuma, Arizona, after crossing from Mexico on Tuesday, August 23.
Brett Davis/USA Today Sports
Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal, right, ducks out of the way as Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Travis D'Arnaud is doused with Gatorade after hitting a walk-off single against the Houston Astros in Atlanta on Saturday, August 20.
Jordan Simeonov/AP
Mack Rutherford, a 17-year-old pilot, waves after landing his plane in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Wednesday, August 24. The British-Belgian national become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft after first taking off on March 23, according to Guinness World Records.
Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images
Young women walk through the cave of Saint George during the Ashenda festival at Saint George Church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, on Monday, August 22.
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago are seen along a dried up riverbed in Dinosaur Valley State Park, Texas. This summer's excessive drought has caused a river in the park to dry out completely in most spots, revealing the tracks, the park said in a statement on Monday, August 22.
Fredy Builes/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers push a bed during World Day of Laziness celebrations in Itagui, Colombia, on Sunday, August 21.
Juan Medina/Reuters
A migrant plays with a ball on board a rescue boat while waiting to port in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, August 22.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, bottom left, mourns his daughter Darya Dugin during her memorial service in Moscow on Tuesday, August 23. Russian authorities said Sunday they had opened a murder investigation after a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow.
Brian Inganga/AP
Supporters of Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga react as he arrives at his campaign headquarters after submitting a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge last week's election result in Nairobi on Monday, August 22. Odinga's Azimio La Umoja (Aspiration to Unite) coalition claimed it had enough evidence in the petition to prove misconduct by the electoral commission after the August 9 presidential election that resulted in a narrow win for Deputy President William Ruto.
Jerome Brouillet/AFP/Getty Images
US surfer Kelly Slater competes during the Outerknown Tahiti Pro in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia, on Thursday, August 18.
Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images
A young Hindu devotee hangs onto a rope suspended in the air as a human pyramid collapses beneath him during Janmashtami festival celebrations in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 19.
Odelyn Joseph/AP
Duverseau Marie Cephta, whose leg was amputated after sustaining an injury during last year's earthquake, cooks in her home in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Friday, August 19.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Emergency services personnel participate in an anti-chemical terror drill during a military exercise at a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, August 23.
Oliver Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images
Withered sunflowers stand in a field near Lyon, France, on Wednesday, August 24. Last month, France experienced its driest July since 1959.
Andy Devlin/Getty Images
Finnish ice hockey players Aatu Raty, Juha Jatkola and Roni Hirvonen lay on the ice after losing the gold medal game against Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Canada, on Saturday, August 20.
Aaron Favila/AP
A girl cries during the first day of in-person classes at San Juan Elementary School in Manila, Philippines, on Monday, August 22.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
A person flies a kite on Parliament Hill in London during the Fly With Me kite festival on Saturday, August 20. The festival was organized to celebrate Afghan culture and mark one year since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. See last week in 33 photos.
Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J are the emcees of tonight’s VMAs, which air on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations with seven each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles are tied with six apiece. Viewers can expect performances from Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Eminem & Snoop Dogg, among many others.
Return to Middle-earth
The Amazon Prime series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” drops on Friday. Amazon invested hundreds of millions in this prequel to the J.R.R. Tolkien series set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord Of the Rings” trilogy, so expectations are high.
What’s happening in sports
Tennis anyone?
The main draw of the US Open Tennis Tournament begins Monday in New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America. Notably absent from the draw is 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who has remained unvaccinated against Covid-19 throughout the pandemic. Current US rules stipulate that any non-US citizen must be fully vaccinated against the virus in order to receive a visa and enter the country.
