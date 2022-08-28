'You are more powerful than you think.' Why one man says it's too soon to write off democracy in America
Updated 6:04 AM ET, Sun August 28, 2022
(CNN)"You are more powerful than you think."
That's the title of one of Eric Liu's most popular books, but it's also a theme that runs throughout the work of the author and activist. He's spent much of his life trying to persuade people that "democracy still works, and is worth believing in."
Liu, 54, is CEO and co-founder of Citizen University, a nonprofit group based in Seattle, Washington, that teaches people how to cultivate civic power. He also is an evangelist for democracy, a charismatic writer and speaker whose philosophy could be distilled in this observation from the late historian Howard Zinn: "Democracy is not what governments do; it's what people do."
"I am a Democrat, but I am not a partisan for my party. I am a partisan for democracy," Liu told CNN.
Liu's optimism may seem misplaced today. One recent poll found that 64% of Americans believe their democracy is "in crisis and at risk of failing." Another recent poll found 72% of Americans say the US used to be a good model of democracy, but not in recent years. More than half of Americans now say they expect a civil war to erupt in the near future.
But where some see chaos, Liu sees vitality. He says engaged citizens get angry; apathetic and cynical citizens don't make noise. And amid anxieties about Russian aggression and an emboldened China, Liu says America's tumultuous political climate is not a weakness but a strength.