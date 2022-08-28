Prince Charles edits special edition of Black British newspaper

London (CNN) The Prince of Wales has guest-edited a special upcoming issue of British African-Carribean newspaper The Voice to mark its 40-year anniversary.

Founded in 1982, the paper is the only national black newspaper operating in the UK.

Prince Charles described the publication as "crucial" before adding that he was "so touched" to be asked to helm the special edition.

"Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain's only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society," Charles said.

Clarence House said Charles' issue "touches on themes including community cohesion, education, climate, the Commonwealth, faith and the arts."

