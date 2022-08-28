Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in possible attempted robbery or carjacking, police say

(CNN) Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, Jr. was shot Sunday in Washington, DC, in what authorities believe may have been an attempted robbery or carjacking, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital, Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said.

The Commanders confirmed the incident in a statement Sunday evening.

"He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time," the Commanders said.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of H Street NE, police said. Two suspects fled the scene and officers recovered a firearm nearby, Sternbeck said.

