A series of satellite images, from Planet Labs and the European Space Agency, show a fire and smoke near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 24.
Planet Labs
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant power supply is back
Nuclear plant is stopping Ukraine's advance. Retired Colonel explains why
Ukraine nuclear power plant at risk amid increased shelling by Russian forces
TOPSHOT - A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar on May 1, 2022. - The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a media trip organised by the Russian army.* (Photo by Andrey BORODULIN / AFP) (Photo by ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images
Could Europe see a nuclear disaster? Hear what expert says
See how Ukrainians are marking independence from Soviet Union amid Russian invasion
He is the first Russian troop to publicly criticize Putin's invasion. Hear what he wants to say
Sam Kiley Ukraine Defense Minister
CNN
'We need more sophisticated weaponry': CNN speaks exclusively to Ukraine Defense Minister
SCREENGRAB McKenzie Ukraine Ammunition Disposal 01
CNN
Clearing danger: Meet a team searching for unexploded bombs in Ukraine
Closer view of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 19.
Maxar Technologies
New satellite images debunk Putin's claim about nuclear plant
A view shows smoke rising above a transformer electric substation, which caught fire after a blast in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, in this still image from video obtained by Reuters August 16, 2022. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Str/Reuters
Russia says Crimea ammo depot explosion result of 'sabotage'
tv rain relaunch business lon orig na
'We have two kids. It's not only about our freedom.' Journalist opens up about leaving Russia.
screengrab robertson pkg medic in ambulance
CNN
CNN goes to secret field hospital near front line. See what it is like
A general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol in April 27, 2022. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
ED JONES/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Analyst assesses risk at Ukrainian nuclear power plant
UKRMUSIC01
Asafatov
'It was a hard gig': What it's like to perform for Ukraine's troops
screengrab inside krabs
CNN
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
screengrab explosions at crimea air base
Telegram
New video shows three separate explosions at Russian air base in Crimea
CNN  — 

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are expected to go to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant “in the next few days” amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident.

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi “said he was continuing his consultations with all parties with the aim to send an IAEA expert mission to the #ZNPP in the next few days to help ensure nuclear safety and security there,” the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog tweeted on Sunday.

Grossi himself is a member of the team participating in the expert mission, according to a report from the New York Times. The Times says it saw Grossi on a list of names, which also included “13 other experts from mostly neutral countries.”

“Neither the United States nor Britain, countries that Russia scorns as unfairly biased because of their strong support for Ukraine, is represented,” the Times reported.

When CNN reached out to the IAEA on Sunday about the makeup of the expert mission, the nuclear watchdog declined to comment, saying it would not make such information public and that “all IAEA missions have members from different Member States, selected on the basis of their relevant expertise. They are international civil servants representing the IAEA, not their countries of.”

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi delivers remarks during a United Nations Security Council meeting regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Headquarters in New York City on August 11.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The IAEA’s announcement comes as both Russia’s Defense Ministry and Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said Saturday that the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was shelled repeatedly over the past 24 hours, blaming each other for the shelling. Energoatom said Friday that the plant had been reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid a day after the plant went offline for the first time in its history.

A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reconnected to country's power grid, nuclear operator says

Zaporizhzhia city authorities have also made iodine pills available to residents as concern grows over a possible nuclear accident. Earlier Sunday, Energoatom said on Telegram that according to Monday’s wind forecast, if a severe nuclear accident were to happen, the radiation cloud “will cover part of the south of Ukraine and the southwestern regions of Russia.”

In a tweet on Sunday Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russian forces to leave the facility.

“For decades, nuclear safety has remained Ukraine’s top priority, especially given our tragic past. Russian invaders turned Zaporizhzhya NPP into a military base putting the entire continent at risk. Russian military must get out of the plant – they have nothing to do there,” he wrote.

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine on August 22.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Also on Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense blamed Ukraine again for continuing “provocations in order to create a threat of a man-made nuclear disaster” at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday called Ukraine’s actions around the plant “nuclear terrorism.” She added that Russia believes the IAEA inspection of the power plant will take place and that Russia was not “persuaded” into allowing the inspection.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Inside the Ukraine power plant raising the specter of nuclear disaster in Europe

Russian attacks have been ongoing in the wider Zaporizhzhia region. On Sunday, Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Region Civil Military administration, said Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia’s Tavriyske village destroyed 15 houses. Starukh also said that a day before police received reports of shelling on a four-story residential building in the village of Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia oblast’s Pology district – leading to the death of four civilians, including two minors.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it hit the Motor Sich plant in Zaporizhzhia where Ukrainian military helicopters are repaired. Ukrainian officials have not commented on this claim and Ukraine does not comment on military losses. CNN cannot independently verify this claim.