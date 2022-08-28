Invasions and illegal exploitation of indigenous lands in Brazil tripled under Bolsonaro, says advocacy group

(CNN) Invasions and illegal extraction of natural resources in Brazil's protected indigenous lands have tripled since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, according to a report by Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI) in Brazil.

"This government favors the exploitation and private appropriation of Indigenous territories," the council said.

In 2021, 305 such incidents occurred across 22 states in Brazil, compared to only 109 cases in 2018, reported CIMI, a Christian organization that advocates for the rights of indigenous people in Brazil.

CIMI said that incursions onto indigenous lands have been on the rise since 2016, but has escalated under Bolsonaro's government.

"In addition to the quantitative increase in cases and lands affected by the illegal action of miners, loggers, hunters, fishermen and land grabbers, among others, the invaders intensified their presence and the brutality of their actions in indigenous territories," the council said, accusing Bolsonaro of loosening protections.