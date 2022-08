Mealworm seasoning: Scientists explore creepy-crawly flavoring to satisfy meat cravings

(CNN) Would you like some meaty, savory mealworm powder seasoning with your food?

It's a question you might soon be hearing at the dinner table, or at least that's the hope of scientists at South Korea's Wonkwang University.

Researchers In Hee Cho and Hyeyoung Park presented their development of a meaty mealworm flavoring at the American Chemical Society's fall meeting, according to a news release issued on Wednesday. Their research, they say, is a response to the dietary demands of a growing global population and the looming climate crisis.

"The global food market continues to grow, but it is still necessary to explore new food materials and/or develop new food products because food resources are gradually being depleted," said Cho in a media briefing posted to the American Chemical Society's YouTube account.

Insects are "truly eco-friendly and more efficient in comparison to typical livestock," Cho said.

