Mississippi governor declares state of emergency amid massive flooding event

(CNN) Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday as weather and emergency management officials now anticipate the Pearl River cresting in Jackson on Monday -- about 24 hours earlier than initially projected -- after record-setting rainfall this week.

"If predictions prove accurate, the Pearl River is expected to crest on Monday, August 29th, at 36 feet," Reeves said in the declaration.

A flood stage is considered "major" at 26 feet. The current flood warning says dozens of additional streets in downtown Jackson will flood at 34 feet, with water close to entering homes in Northeast Jackson at 35.8 feet.

"The state of Mississippi is as prepared as possible for this flooding. My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with flooding," Reeves said.

Jackson Preparatory School's soccer fields begin to flood on Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has called for voluntary evacuations in areas expected to be affected by the rising waters, while Reeves warned, "If your home flooded in 2020, there is a high (probability) it will happen again."

Read More