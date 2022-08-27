(CNN) It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... an oral rabies vaccine, dropped from the sky.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated its annual oral rabies vaccine distribution, a project that will continue through October. The project is focused on preventing the spread of raccoon rabies from the eastern United States into the heartland, according to a news release from the USDA.

This year's distribution started on August 6. If you've gotten your dog vaccinated for rabies, you probably remember taking it to the veterinarian to get a shot. But these rabies vaccines are edible pellets covered in fishmeal to attract raccoons and other hungry critters.

Wildlife Services rabies biologists take a tissue sample from an anesthetized raccoon. The test will determine whether or not this animal ingested enough rabies vaccine to be protected. Baiting rabies vaccines is part of Wildlife Services' National Rabies Management Program.

In rural areas, the USDA will distribute the vaccines by airplane. In suburban and urban areas, they'll arrive by helicopter or vehicle or be deposited by hand in designated "bait stations," says the release.

The August phase of the program is focused on Maine and West Virginia. Approximately 348,000 vaccines will be distributed in northern Maine and 535,000 distributed in parts of western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and a small portion of southwestern Virginia.

