(CNN) A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said.

"It's unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger," the Josephine County Sheriff's Office said Friday of people in the evacuation zone.

"Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay."

Strong valley winds and high temperatures helped spread the fire Friday afternoon, fire officials said . Sparks flew out of an established perimeter to both sides of a river, "which created spot fires that began making fast uphill runs," according to an InciWeb news release Saturday.

"The increased intensity of the fire formed a pyrocumulus smoke column, which then collapsed, pushing the fire to the south and east," the release reads.

The fire's intensity dropped overnight with cooler temperatures and higher humidity, helping firefighters "to conduct a variety of tactical suppression operations" to protect Rand and Galice, according to the release.

The fire was started by lightning on August 17, fire officials said