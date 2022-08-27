Michigan governor enacts state of energy emergency after refinery fire threatens fuel supply

(CNN) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has enacted a state of energy emergency following an electrical fire at a BP refinery in Indiana that threatens to disrupt fuel supply, the governor's office said Saturday.

The executive order issued by Whitmer lifts hours-of-service rules for the transport of gasoline and diesel and temporarily suspends certain laws and regulations to increase fuel supply stock.

"I am taking action to help address Michigan's fuel needs after a fire and power outage at a BP refinery in Indiana," Whitmer said in a statement. "The impacts of the outage at the Whiting facility will be widespread across our region, and I am taking proactive steps to help Michiganders get the fuel they need to drive their cars and help businesses keep their products moving."

Read More