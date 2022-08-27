Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching

(CNN) Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education reaffirmed a 4-2 vote on July 28 designating the Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools districts as "accredited with warning."

The reduction means the districts are two tiers away from losing accreditation altogether.

"We are disappointed that the Oklahoma State Board of Education determined -- without any discussion -- to not even consider Tulsa Public Schools' request that it reevaluate the egregious and baseless action it took on our district's accreditation status in July," Tulsa superintendent Deborah Gist said in a written statement following the vote.

The law at the heart of the matter is House Bill 1775, which was passed and signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May 2021.

