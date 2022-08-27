Anaheim finally recognizes 'Little Arabia' after decades of advocacy

(CNN) After years of lobbying by advocates, Anaheim finally designated its Arab-American enclave as "Little Arabia" on Tuesday.

In a statement, Anaheim's spokeswoman told CNN the city plans to follow up the designation with in-depth research.

"The Little Arabia designation recognizes an area of our city we've always celebrated as part of what makes Anaheim great," said Erin Ryan, the city spokeswoman, in a statement shared with CNN. "We now turn our focus to an in-depth study that will help us lift up the Little Arabia community and all businesses along Anaheim's Brookhurst Street."

The designation covers an area on Brookhurst Street, from Ball Road to Broadway, that is home to multiple Arab-American businesses. California has the largest Arab-American population in the country: The state is home to close to 400,000 Arab-Americans, according to research from the Arab American Institute Foundation. The largest portions of the population have Egyptian and Lebanese roots, according to U.S. Census data, but the state's Iraqi and Syrian populations are also growing.

The Arab-American Civil Council, a nonprofit based in Anaheim, has long advocated for the official recognition of "Little Arabia." The idea started in 1990s with a group of Arab-American entrepreneurs, the council said in a statement on Thursday.

Read More