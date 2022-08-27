NASA initiates two-day countdown for Artemis I mission

(CNN) In just around 46 hours, the Artemis I rocket is set to take off for an uncrewed flight around the moon -- and NASA is counting down the minutes.

The Artemis I rocket is expected to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on Monday between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. ET, assuming the weather is favorable. The stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, stands 322 feet tall (98 meters tall).

The Artemis I mission is the first step in NASA's plan to return humans to the moon, 50 years after the last manned trip to the moon. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will orbit around the moon, traveling 1.3 million miles over just 42 days, before splashing down off the coast of California in October.

The launch will set the stage for NASA's goal to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon by 2025 -- and eventually, tackle human exploration of Mars.