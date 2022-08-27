'This will change everything for me': Americans react to Biden's plan to forgive up to $20k in student loan debt
Updated 4:04 AM ET, Sat August 27, 2022
(CNN)Americans across the country are sharing their mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers.
Biden announced Wednesday that borrowers who hold loans with the Department of Education and make less than $125,000 annually are eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness if they received Pell Grants, which are given to students from low- and middle-income families. Individuals who make less than $125,000 a year but did not receive Pell Grants are eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness.
The reduction of student debt is being paired with a plan to lift the freeze on federal student debt payments, beginning in January 2023.
Biden said that the administration's "targeted actions are for families that need it the most: working and middle class people hit especially hard during the pandemic making under $125,000 a year." He emphasized that "about 90% of the eligible beneficiaries make under $75,000."
But the nation is divided over Biden's decision, flooding social media channels with praise or criticism. Many view the executive order as a gamechanger for millions of Americans drowning in debt, while others say it's unfair to those who made sacrifices and worked hard to pay off their college debt.
Here is what some Americans have to say about Biden's plan.
Pamela Bone
Pamela Bone is a 59-year-old resident of Atlanta, Georgia. Her youngest daughter has cerebral palsy, which inspired her to become a teacher for middle school students who have moderate intellectual disabilities.