'This will change everything for me': Americans react to Biden's plan to forgive up to $20k in student loan debt

(CNN) Americans across the country are sharing their mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers.

Biden announced Wednesday that borrowers who hold loans with the Department of Education and make less than $125,000 annually are eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness if they received Pell Grants, which are given to students from low- and middle-income families. Individuals who make less than $125,000 a year but did not receive Pell Grants are eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness.

The reduction of student debt is being paired with a plan to lift the freeze on federal student debt payments, beginning in January 2023.

Biden said that the administration's "targeted actions are for families that need it the most: working and middle class people hit especially hard during the pandemic making under $125,000 a year." He emphasized that "about 90% of the eligible beneficiaries make under $75,000."

But the nation is divided over Biden's decision, flooding social media channels with praise or criticism. Many view the executive order as a gamechanger for millions of Americans drowning in debt, while others say it's unfair to those who made sacrifices and worked hard to pay off their college debt.

