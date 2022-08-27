Media
Chris Stirewalt August 24 2022 SCREENGRAB
CNN
Now playing
01:34
'Senator called for my firing': Ex-Fox News editor talks about 2020 election night
brian stelter goodbye thumb 08212022 vpx
CNN
Now playing
05:01
See Brian Stelter's message on final 'Reliable Sources' show
carl bernstein reliable
Now playing
01:26
Legendary journalist says there is one story journalists around the world need to cover
sanjay gupta never have i ever split
Now playing
01:42
'Hubba hubba': CNN correspondent gets 'heartthrob' treatment on Netflix show
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis white house lightning strike survivor 1
ABC/"Good Morning America"
Now playing
01:05
'Mocked or flattered, I don't know': Dr. Gupta on 'heartthrob' label
tv rain relaunch business lon orig na
Now playing
03:51
'We have two kids. It's not only about our freedom.' Journalist opens up about leaving Russia.
Henry Reese Rushdie Moderator SCREENGRAB August 14 2022
CNN
Now playing
06:12
Salman Rushdie event moderator recounts stabbing attack
John Dean Sean Hannity split
Getty/CNN
Now playing
02:02
'I think these people are going to have egg all over their face': John Dean reacts to right-wing media
RS A block 2 panel
Now playing
04:15
In rush to defend Trump, MAGA media shows hypocrisy
RS B block 2 panel
Now playing
02:20
Fox boss privately levels harsh criticism of Trump
klepper vpx
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Now playing
02:53
Watch Jordan Klepper confront MAGA crowd on conspiracies
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
02:32
Hear what pro-Trump forums are saying after FBI search Mar-a-Lago
Fox Mar a lago
Fox News
Now playing
02:54
Watch Trump loyalists slam FBI's Mar-a-Lago search as 'third-world' mistake
doj indictment russian national donie o'sullivan pkg ac360 vpx_00000301.png
doj indictment russian national donie o'sullivan pkg ac360 vpx_00000301.png
Now playing
03:57
DOJ says this man influenced US political groups at the direction of Russian intelligence
the divider book
Now playing
07:53
New book details conflicts between Trump and his generals
New York CNN  — 

The Wendy’s mascot has a new hairdo on its Canadian social media sites – all in support of one of the nation’s veteran journalists.

The fast food giant’s Canada unit posted a new profile picture on its Twitter feed Thursday that gave Wendy’s iconic red pigtails a gentle gray shade. The company posted the picture, with the hashtags #LisaLaFlamme and #NewProfilePic and the caption “Because a star is a star regardless of hair colour,” using two star emojis. It had more than 45,000 likes on Saturday.

LaFlamme worked at Bell Media as a reporter and news anchor on CTV National News for more than 30 years, the last 11 as its anchor. This month, she revealed that she was told on June 29 that her contract was ending, bringing her career at the network to a sudden end.

In an August 15 video posted to Twitter, LaFlamme said she was “blindsided” by the decision to let her ago, and that it was “crushing to be leaving CTV in a manner that’s not my choice.”

The news that her contract was not renewed has received significant blowback in Canada, with claims that her decision to stop coloring her hair blonde during the pandemic was a major factor in the company’s decision. “At 58, I still thought I’d have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives,” LaFlamme said in the video.

In a statement, Bell Media’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mirko Bibic said LaFlamme’s hair color had nothing to do with the company’s decision to let her go. “That is not the case,” he said, adding that the company is implementing an independent review.

CNN has reached out to Bell Media for comment.

Dave Thomas daughter Melinda Lou Wendy's FILE
Kiichiro Sato/AP

Why Wendy's founder named his burger empire after his daughter — and came to regret it

A Bell Media executive, Michael Melling, is taking a leave from the company after The Globe and Mail reported that he asked who approved the decision to “let Lisa’s hair go grey.” Melling, vice president of Bell Media, CTV’s parent company, started heading the news division in January. He was the one who informed LaFlamme that she would no longer hold her role on the newscast.

Wendy’s is not the only brand in Canada to show its support for LaFlamme. Though the former news anchor was not specifically mentioned in it, Dove Canada launched a campaign last week asking its followers to turn their profile pictures to greyscale, and donated $100,000 to an organization advocating for inclusive workplaces for women.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Twitter account retweeted its cover of this year’s swimsuit edition featuring Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother who also has gray hair, with the comment that “We’re going grey with @Dove in support of women aging confidently on their own terms.”

Dove’s Canada Twitter acount responded to the Wendy’s tweet with one of its own: “Looks Beautiful, Wendy!” it says, with the hashtag #KeepTheGrey. It had almost 6,000 likes on Saturday.